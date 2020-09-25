FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $281.00 price objective on the shipping service provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $175.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of FedEx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and issued a $298.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.48.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE:FDX opened at $244.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. FedEx has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $256.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $6,149,322.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total transaction of $1,644,480.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,486 shares of company stock valued at $15,850,747 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 46,905 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $5,409,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in FedEx by 16.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,822 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $657,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its position in FedEx by 1,320.7% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 25,516 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 23,720 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.