JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

JKS has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised JinkoSolar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.72.

JKS opened at $32.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.62. JinkoSolar has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $33.74.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.80. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 23.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 14.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

