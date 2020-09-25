Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $18.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stratasys from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.83 million, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.53. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $22.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.74 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The company’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 190,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 55,800 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter worth about $413,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,049,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,653,000 after buying an additional 98,667 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

