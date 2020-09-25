Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Life Storage by 36.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 13,938 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Life Storage by 99.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 99,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,340,000 after acquiring an additional 49,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LSI. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Life Storage from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Life Storage from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.82.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $103.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Life Storage Inc has a 1-year low of $67.31 and a 1-year high of $119.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.40.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.63). Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 43.67%. The company had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Life Storage Inc will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

