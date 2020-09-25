Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 32,339 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Diana Shipping were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DSX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Diana Shipping by 479.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,579 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 135,367 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Diana Shipping by 105.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 17,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Diana Shipping by 16.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 429,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 60,058 shares during the last quarter. 25.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DSX opened at $1.40 on Friday. Diana Shipping Inc has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $127.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 67.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.94 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

