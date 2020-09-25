Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,183 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,093 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 86.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,713,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,981,000 after acquiring an additional 793,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CRH by 91.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,052,000 after acquiring an additional 302,663 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CRH by 40.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 717,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,626,000 after acquiring an additional 208,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CRH by 414.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 158,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the first quarter valued at $2,774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.04. Crh Plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.09.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

