Stifel Financial Corp Sells 5,645 Shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,645 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.38% of Macatawa Bank worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 412.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 29.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Macatawa Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

Shares of Macatawa Bank stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $215.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.73. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $11.42.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 13.77%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Macatawa Bank’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCBC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Macatawa Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Macatawa Bank Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.