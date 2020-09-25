Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 73.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,607 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

IDU opened at $142.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.26. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $109.28 and a 12-month high of $177.36.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

