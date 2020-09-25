Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,473,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560,336 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.53% of Kodiak Sciences worth $133,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 2.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.70. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $82.75.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KOD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Kodiak Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.99 per share, with a total value of $181,804.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $350,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,710.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 700,753 shares of company stock worth $33,876,958 in the last ninety days.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.