Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,588,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,181,882 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.00% of Primo Water worth $131,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Primo Water by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRMW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Primo Water in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.43.

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Primo Water had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.21 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

