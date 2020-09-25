Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 417,254 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,119,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 417,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Mueller Water Products worth $133,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 11,628,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,143,000 after acquiring an additional 928,290 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 6,435,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,997 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,491,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,923,000 after acquiring an additional 374,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,478,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,859,000 after acquiring an additional 72,245 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,272,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,212,000 after acquiring an additional 374,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

MWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.71.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 25,806 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $286,704.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,719 shares in the company, valued at $863,458.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $395,454.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,130 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,400.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MWA opened at $10.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.69. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.71. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.38.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.65 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

