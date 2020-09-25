Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 31,327 Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,889,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,327 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 14.73% of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit worth $133,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 499,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,800,000 after acquiring an additional 129,924 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 243,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,163,000 after buying an additional 20,316 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after buying an additional 43,996 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 16,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $72.50 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Shares of NYSE:IRET opened at $61.87 on Friday. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 12-month low of $43.58 and a 12-month high of $85.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.82 and its 200 day moving average is $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $793.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 13.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

In other Investors Real Estate Trust Reit news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.73 per share, with a total value of $31,365.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,241.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

