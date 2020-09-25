Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,263,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,453 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.02% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $133,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth $620,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,371,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,859,000 after acquiring an additional 132,777 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 13,671 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,015,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $56.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.72. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $64.17.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $389.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.17%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.21.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $155,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,720.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $929,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,231.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,283 shares of company stock worth $1,756,789 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

