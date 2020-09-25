Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,472,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633,111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.63% of Adtalem Global Education worth $139,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 56,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after acquiring an additional 23,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.
ATGE stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.95.
ATGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.
About Adtalem Global Education
Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.
