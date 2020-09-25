Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,472,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633,111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.63% of Adtalem Global Education worth $139,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 56,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after acquiring an additional 23,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

ATGE stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $259.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.