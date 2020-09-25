Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 128,871 Shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,118,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.08% of Ambarella worth $142,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 954,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,328,000 after purchasing an additional 26,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ambarella by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 142.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,579,000 after acquiring an additional 430,915 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,528,000 after buying an additional 41,123 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 80.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,601,000 after acquiring an additional 133,617 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $284,140.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,072.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $952,795. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBA opened at $48.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -34.87 and a beta of 1.22. Ambarella Inc has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $73.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ambarella Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMBA. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Ambarella from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.69.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

