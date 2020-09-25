Vanguard Group Inc. Has $143.37 Million Position in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,463,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.80% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $143,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 5,140.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 142.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 150.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 279.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIX opened at $19.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.19 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.56. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $53.00.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.55). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $19.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post -4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.77.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $36,814.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,438 shares of company stock worth $51,807 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

