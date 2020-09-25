Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,179,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,873 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.47% of Winnebago Industries worth $145,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 3,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $249,443.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,689.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WGO stock opened at $48.96 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $72.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

WGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Cfra upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

