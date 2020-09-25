Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $816,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) by 34.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,879 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHDG. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 125.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 25,778 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the second quarter valued at $166,000.

NYSEARCA:PHDG opened at $32.23 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.04.

