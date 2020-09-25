Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 423,256 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,289,199 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 423,256 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $146,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 9.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 237,892 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 19,753 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 54.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,769 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 58.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,194 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 260,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 27.2% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 100,901 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 21,547 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

CFFN stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $14.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.42.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.54 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 20.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,900 shares in the company, valued at $531,432. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

