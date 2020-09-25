Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 884,297 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,987,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 884,297 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $147,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cipher Capital LP boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 158.6% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 26,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 16,267 shares during the last quarter. WS Management Lllp bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,924,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,996,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,269,000 after buying an additional 139,262 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 8.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after buying an additional 78,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 493.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,063,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,579,000 after buying an additional 884,179 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

Shares of NYSE SC opened at $16.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30, a quick ratio of 58.77 and a current ratio of 58.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Joshua Baer sold 6,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $121,831.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,188.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

