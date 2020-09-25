Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Position in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) by 202,920.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,292 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,157,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after buying an additional 162,959 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,222.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8,852 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 19.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Melius upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.90. CNH Industrial NV has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial NV will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

