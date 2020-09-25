Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 22,520.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GBT. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $63,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $78,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 93.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $154,000.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, CFO Jeffrey S. Farrow sold 15,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,048 shares in the company, valued at $228,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Fink sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $170,847.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $66,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GBT. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $53.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.70. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $39.95 and a one year high of $87.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.75.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $31.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

