Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Holdings in Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) by 85.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,035 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.07% of Mallinckrodt worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNK. ValuEngine raised shares of Mallinckrodt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mallinckrodt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Mallinckrodt from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.70.

Shares of NYSE MNK opened at $1.14 on Friday. Mallinckrodt PLC has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $96.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.55. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 89.94% and a positive return on equity of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $700.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.