Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 535 Shares of Hailiang Education Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Hailiang Education Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLG) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Hailiang Education Group were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hailiang Education Group by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HLG opened at $47.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.58. Hailiang Education Group Inc has a 1-year low of $31.85 and a 1-year high of $75.43.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Hailiang Education Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Hailiang Education Group

Hailiang Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates six affiliated schools that include Hailiang Primary School, Hailiang Junior Middle School, Hailiang Senior Middle School, Hailiang High School of Art, Hailiang Experimental High School, and Hailiang Foreign Language School; and sixteen managed schools.

