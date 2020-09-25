Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 520.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 14,379 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $549,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,501,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director John B. Goodman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victoria M. Holt sold 17,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total value of $2,787,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,845,772.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,020,123. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

PRLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Benchmark increased their target price on Proto Labs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Proto Labs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

NYSE PRLB opened at $127.79 on Friday. Proto Labs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $164.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 1.84.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Proto Labs Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

