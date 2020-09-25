Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in American Axle & Manufact. were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 595.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXL opened at $5.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.20. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.74.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.34. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Axle & Manufact. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on American Axle & Manufact. from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Axle & Manufact. from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

