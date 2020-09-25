Man Group plc Has $587,000 Stock Position in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

Man Group plc grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3,420.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $764.76 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $629.21 and a 12-month high of $1,168.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $873.51 and its 200-day moving average is $884.13.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 46.40%. The company had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

