67,543 Shares in Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc purchased a new position in Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 67,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.11% of Front Yard Residential at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RESI. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 215.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

RESI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Front Yard Residential in a research note on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Front Yard Residential in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised Front Yard Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

NYSE:RESI opened at $8.57 on Friday. Front Yard Residential Corp has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $13.28. The firm has a market cap of $503.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 36.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $55.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.47 million. On average, research analysts predict that Front Yard Residential Corp will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Front Yard Residential news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,453,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

