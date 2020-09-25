Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,883 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,528 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.13% of Quanex Building Products worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 535.0% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 115.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 10.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. 97.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NX stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $582.29 million, a PE ratio of -40.34 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Quanex Building Products Co. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $20.42.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.26. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.68%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

