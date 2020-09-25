Man Group plc Cuts Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Man Group plc decreased its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 83.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,052 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 23,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Valmont Industries from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

VMI opened at $118.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.28. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.60 and a 12 month high of $154.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.35 and a 200 day moving average of $114.54.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $688.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

