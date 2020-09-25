Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,590 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $167,000. 20.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $33.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.53.

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $896.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.37%.

In related news, Director Hwei-Ming Fred Tsai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $80,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,439,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMCI. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

