Man Group plc Sells 86,387 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,387 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 4.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 7.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 67,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Kohl’s by 2.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Kohl’s by 2.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KSS. ValuEngine cut Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.53.

NYSE KSS opened at $19.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $59.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

