Man Group plc Reduces Holdings in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 85.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 59,143 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in ITT were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in ITT by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the second quarter valued at about $354,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in ITT by 4.0% during the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 247,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the second quarter worth about $14,661,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

ITT stock opened at $58.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.61. ITT Inc has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $75.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $514.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.49 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ITT Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.85%.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

