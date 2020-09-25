Man Group plc Purchases 25,412 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,412 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,589,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,762,000 after buying an additional 34,845 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 477.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,001,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,029,000 after buying an additional 4,962,389 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,018,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,497 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $41,067,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,064,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,271,000 after purchasing an additional 52,441 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APLE. ValuEngine raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,221,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,948,650.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,680 shares of company stock valued at $85,283. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $16.88.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

