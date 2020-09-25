Man Group plc Cuts Stake in Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT)

Man Group plc reduced its position in Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 123,191 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.34% of Atlantic Power worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Power during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 12,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares during the last quarter. 57.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlantic Power alerts:

AT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Atlantic Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Atlantic Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Power from $2.50 to $2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.37.

NYSE:AT opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02. Atlantic Power Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter. Atlantic Power had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlantic Power Corp will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

Read More: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.