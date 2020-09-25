Man Group plc Makes New $608,000 Investment in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,462,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,541 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 48.6% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,350,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,424 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.6% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,689,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,018,000 after purchasing an additional 189,863 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 812.7% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,053,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,408,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $19.44 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $25.23. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average is $17.52.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AQUA shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, CEO Ronald C. Keating sold 14,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $310,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investors Lp Aea sold 6,369,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $129,613,871.20. Insiders have sold a total of 6,417,091 shares of company stock worth $130,666,769 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

