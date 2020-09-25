Man Group plc Reduces Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Man Group plc cut its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 97.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 409,543 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Ball were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in Ball by 8,261.6% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,032,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,064 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 46.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,487,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,470 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 171.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,603,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,956 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ball by 250.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,407,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 15.6% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,530,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,318,000 after purchasing an additional 475,256 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLL stock opened at $80.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 72.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.54. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $85.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In other Ball news, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $610,532.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,416,996.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $231,648.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ball from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ball from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.09.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

