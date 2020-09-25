Man Group plc Has $615,000 Position in CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Man Group plc decreased its stake in CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.06% of CSW Industrials worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSWI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 10,365 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 182.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CSW Industrials by 55.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in CSW Industrials by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,147,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised CSW Industrials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

CSWI opened at $74.92 on Friday. CSW Industrials Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $81.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.79.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.23. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $90.96 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 13,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.72, for a total transaction of $989,501.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,337.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $50,071.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,698.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,022 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.