Man Group plc Sells 76,215 Shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Man Group plc lowered its position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76,215 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Pentair were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 8.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 166,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 377,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PNR opened at $44.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.39. Pentair PLC has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.16 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNR. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

