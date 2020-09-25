Man Group plc Sells 72,075 Shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Man Group plc decreased its position in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 84.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 72,075 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in First American Financial by 5,093.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FAF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.42. First American Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.05.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Corp will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.56%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

