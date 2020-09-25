Man Group plc Decreases Stock Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Man Group plc decreased its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 51.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,273 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in SJW Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in SJW Group by 728.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in SJW Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in SJW Group by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SJW Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

SJW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.60.

SJW stock opened at $59.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.63 and a 200 day moving average of $61.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 65.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $74.99.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $147.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.09 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 5.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.91%.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

