Man Group plc Buys New Position in Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 34,629 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 151.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 558.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. 13.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Macro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

BMA opened at $14.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Banco Macro SA ADR has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $39.10.

Banco Macro Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

