Man Group plc Has $649,000 Stock Position in Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN)

Man Group plc reduced its position in Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 22,071 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Denny’s by 3,978.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Denny’s news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 8,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $98,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John William Dillon sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $103,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,287.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DENN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Denny’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denny’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

Denny’s stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $657.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13. Denny’s Corp has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $23.05.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $40.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.70 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Denny’s Corp will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

