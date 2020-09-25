Man Group plc Invests $650,000 in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 62,170 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 56.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 7.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after acquiring an additional 96,048 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 49.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 88,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in QuinStreet during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $781.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average is $10.75. QuinStreet Inc has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $16.52.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $116.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.20 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 12,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $129,989.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,338 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,515.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 18,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $190,387.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,563 shares of company stock worth $393,764. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

