13,059 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Bought by Man Group plc

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $92,716,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 503.8% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 693,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,450,000 after purchasing an additional 578,578 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $25,586,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $15,422,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,362.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 224,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,543,000 after purchasing an additional 209,325 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $52.22 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $62.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.85 and a 200-day moving average of $50.68.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

