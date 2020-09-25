Man Group plc Increases Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 328.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,626 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTN stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.44. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $23.07.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.85 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Gray Television’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gray Television news, Director Robin Robinson Howell acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,785.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GTN. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a report on Monday, August 10th.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

