Man Group plc Raises Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Man Group plc lifted its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.80.

LNT opened at $49.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.24. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $60.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $763.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also: What is a front-end load?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT)

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Position in CNH Industrial NV
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Position in CNH Industrial NV
Global Blood Therapeutics Inc Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board
Global Blood Therapeutics Inc Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Holdings in Mallinckrodt PLC
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Holdings in Mallinckrodt PLC
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 535 Shares of Hailiang Education Group Inc
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 535 Shares of Hailiang Education Group Inc
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in Proto Labs Inc
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in Proto Labs Inc
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc.
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report