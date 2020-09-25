Man Group plc Raises Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.80.

LNT opened at $49.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.24. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $60.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $763.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

