Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 69,372 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QSR. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,807,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $673,586,000 after buying an additional 985,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,476,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $463,081,000 after buying an additional 50,407 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,833,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,168,000 after buying an additional 32,030 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 22.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,428,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,022,000 after buying an additional 992,987 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 925.7% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,612,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $184,619,000 after buying an additional 4,162,376 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

In related news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 158,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $8,879,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,285.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 15,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $874,418.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,914.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,298 shares of company stock valued at $11,477,029 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.74.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $55.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $72.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Read More: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.