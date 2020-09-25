Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 549.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,516 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Under Armour by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 345,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 26,844 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Under Armour by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 724,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after buying an additional 125,100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Under Armour by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 76,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. 32.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Under Armour from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Under Armour from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

Shares of UAA opened at $11.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. Under Armour Inc has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Under Armour Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

