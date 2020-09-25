Man Group plc Cuts Position in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Man Group plc cut its stake in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395,307 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in US Foods were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,733,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198,930 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,886,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905,206 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 209.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,360,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,797 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 948.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,212,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,552,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of US Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

US Foods stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $42.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average is $20.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.27 and a beta of 1.46.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

